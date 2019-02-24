Senator Kamala Harris Says She’s “Disappointed” In Jussie Smollett

The nation is thoroughly disturbed as we all try to figure out if Jussie Smollett really got himself attacked last month. After Jussie was accused of staging the hate crime, and subsequently charged with felony disorderly conduct, many public figures have spoken out about the bizarre story—including, Senator Kamala Harris.

Harris, who after finding out Smollett had been attacked hailed him as one of the “kindest” and “most gentle human beings” she knows, now says she is “disappointed.”

“Like most of you, I’ve seen the reports about Jussie Smollett, and I’m sad, frustrated and disappointed. When anyone makes false claims to police, it not only diverts resources away from serious investigations but it makes it more difficult for other victims of crime to come forward,” she wrote in a statement, according to The Grio.

Despite frustration with Smollett, Harris doesn’t want us to forget that hate crimes are on the rise, stating “At the same time, we must speak the truth: hate crimes are on the rise in America. Just last year, the FBI released statistics that revealed a 17 percent increase in the number of hate crimes in America.Part of the tragedy of this situation is that it distracts from that truth, and has been seized by some who would like to dismiss and downplay the very real problems that we must address. We should not allow that. I will always condemn racism and homophobia. We must always confront hate directly, and we must always seek justice. That is what I will keep fighting for.”

