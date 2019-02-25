Being Pepper Sprayed By NYC Police Changed Yandy Smith’s Life [Exclusive Interview]

On Jan 27th, a video went viral of inmates in a Brooklyn, NY jail desperately banging on the walls to get the attention that they were freezing to death.

1600 inmates have been without power or heat for over a week in freezing 2-degree weather. Residents and activists such as Yandy Smith, Tameka Mallory and rapper Myssone staged a protest outside of the jail.

After 3 days of relentless protesting Yandy Smith was pepper sprayed by police authorities. Yandy Smith sat down with us to explain what happened.

