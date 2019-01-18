Amara La Negra Gets Candid About Battling Racism & Body Image [Exclusive Interview]

Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Amara La Negra has one of the most unique looks in the industry, but because she is so beautiful, you would never think she experience colorism and body shamming, but she has. She recently stopped by Studio One here in Atlanta to give an update on what to expect on the show’s second season and also speaks candidly on racism, colorism and battling body issues.

