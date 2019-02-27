Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Think She Owes Tracy Chapman Money, Jamie Foxx Might Be A Single Man Again & More

| 02.27.19
Nicki Minaj is making headlines again over a song she did with Nas that leaked. Tracy Chapman is trying to sue Minaj for copyright infringement, but she believes she didn’t do anything wrong.

The song Minaj sampled was “Baby Can I Hold You” and it seems that Chapman isn’t going down without a fight and a check. Da Brat mentioned that Minaj should only have to give up a certain amount of money if she used a lot of the song.

SEE ALSO: Nicki Minaj Says She Doesn’t Owe Tracy Chapman In Sample Lawsuit

In other entertainment news, Jamie Foxx was at the Oscars parties alone and people are pretty shocked about it. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that Foxx is single and no longer with Katie Holmes.

The two allegedly dated for a long time, but may just have called it quits.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_801121" align="aligncenter" width="445"] Source: Apple Music/Beats 1 Radio / Apple Music/Beats 1 Radio[/caption] Last night, BET chimed in on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B‘s deep-seated beef and now, Minaj wants smoke with the network. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] When Cardi B made history as the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, some of her fans took her win as an opportunity to come for Nicki Minaj who has no Grammys to call her own. BET hopped on Twitter to call attention to the shade happening all over our timelines and inadvertently got hit by the crossfire. https://twitter.com/NOCAPTV/status/1095049015706767360 “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” the network tweeted, to which Nicki wasted no time responding…and apparently, she’s speaking for all of Young Money Entertainment. https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1095036984332939264 She told the Barbz to get their refunds now. https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1095041563833466880 No hood classic was safe… https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1095049317063090176 But she thanked all those who’ve stood by her side during these trying times… https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1095057998391562240 For the simple reason that Nicki Minaj has been a longtime supporter of BET, did BET do too much with that tweet?

