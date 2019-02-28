Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Sterling K. Brown

Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, Sterling K. Brown.

Civilian Name: Sterling K. Brown

Super Name: Sterling Silver

Superpower: Making History

Origin: Where Ever He Can Show Off His Acting Skills

Conquered Territory: With his contagious smile, dynamic acting skills, Sterling K. Brown has become one of the most beloved actors we love to watch. Hailing all the way from St. Louis, Missouri at a very young age Brown faced heartache after losing his father when he was only 10-years-old.

After graduating from high school he went on to Standford University where he fell in love not only with acting, but his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, while attending the university. He continued his education at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and earned his Master’s Degree in Fine Arts. Brown loved theater and has performed in shows such as “Father Comes Home From The Wars,” which earned him an NAACP Award.

Over the last couple of years we’ve watched him on television in “Army Wives,” “Criminal Minds” and movies like “Black Panther.” Brown scored an Emmy Award as well as a Critics Choice Award when he portrayed Christopher Darden in FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He continues to win our hearts and make fans cry as he plays “Randell” in the hit show “This Is Us.” Brown made history by becoming the first Black actor to win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the SAG Awards as well as the first African-American to win a Golden Globe in a TV Series, Drama.

Even with making history Brown makes all the time to spend with his beautiful wife and two sons that we constantly see on social media. There’s no stopping Brown and him showing us his #BlackExcellence every time we see him on the screen!

