When I Was Younger: Sammie Shares Advice He Received From His Dad That Carried Him Into Adulthood

National
02.28.19
It’s been a few years since Sammie released an album, so his next is very welcome. Gearing up to drop his new project, Everlasting, which goes live on his birthday (March 1), the singer stopped by to share with us what makes it special and how his music has evolved since first releasing “I Like It” as a kid in 1999.

Sammie says the title of Everlasting was derived from a conversation he had with his mother who once explained to him how “every good relationship, failed relationship, one night stands and flings would have an everlasting affect” on the man he would become. He started writing songs based on things he endured during his relationships over the past few years  and it’s a must-listen!

In this episode of “When I Was Younger…,” Sammie reflects on how he grew up in the music industry, the lessons learned over the years and some of his childhood favs, from Fruit Pebbles cereal and the Animaniacs cartoon.

