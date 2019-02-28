Entertainment News
Habitual Repo Victim Tyga Sued For Over $128K In Broken Luxury Car Leases

Tyga who is notorious for leasing vehicles and not paying for them is being sued for a Ferrari, and Rolls Royce TMZ reports.

Last weekend the “Taste” rapper was dragged out of Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party for making a scene about his leased luxury Maybach being repossessed after he defaulted on the $6,000 monthly payment. Turns out that was the least of his worries, TMZ obtained documents stating Midway Rent-A-Car is suing Tyga because he stopped making payments on a 2012 Ferrari 458 Spider and a 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost back in 2016.

T-Raww clearly is living beyond his means, no wonder Kylie Jenner checked out especially after repo men coming for her because of her ex-boyfriend’s finance issues.

