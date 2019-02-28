Johnny Cage is back, and boy is his character even more ridiculously good. Cage is the latest character revealed joining the growing the list of fighters that will be in NetherRealm Studios’ highly anticipated game Mortal Kombat 11.

We might have found our favorite character.

Cage is the focus of this weeks Kombat Kast that last announced that Princess Kitana’s BFF and deadly assassin Jade would be returning to MK11 as well.

Armed with his signature moves like his Shadow Kick, Shadow Uppercut, Shadow Somersaults and his brass knuckles that we were introduced in Mortal Kombat X. But what gamers will be genuinely excited to see are the new tricks that Johnny Cage has up his sleeve in MK11. The folks at NetherRealm are taking the character to another level by allowing him to beat his opponents into a bloody pulp in the most Hollywood way ever. The trailer reveals that Cage can now call on a stunt double to help issue fades, throw his sunglasses as a dangerous projectile, and blind his opponents with a camera flash.

What really will have the masses talking is Cage’s X-Ray attack where we see the former actor brutalize his opponents with an award trophy smashing it across their faces before stabbing them in the back with it. For his fatality, Cage brings back his vintage uppercut finish but needs numerous takes to get it right before taking his frustration out on his defeated opponent and asking, “who hired this guy, wtf?”

Johnny Cage joins his wife Sonya Blade, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, Geras, Skarlet, Baraka, Jade, Kano, Kabal, D’Vorah and Shao Khan. Mortal Kombat 11 launches April 23 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. You can peep our fave in action below.

—

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios

Johnny Cage Delivers Fades In The Most Hollywood Way In New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveal Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: