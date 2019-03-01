Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked Her Toes Believed He Was A Greek God

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Richard Michael Parkhurst recently broke into a woman’s home, sucked on her toes and is now claiming that he was sent down as a Greek god on a mission. PEOPLE is reporting that Parkhurst thought he was a “Zeus-like god.”

According to his attorney, Parkhurst believed, “It was his destiny to seduce women, and they would willingly have his children. Mr. Parkhurst believes that his progeny will create a super race that will save the planet.”

Parkhurst in court pleaded not guilty to felony burglary. His attorney has blamed some of these “delusions” on him not taking his medication for his schizophrenia after the passing of his girlfriend.

He also mentioned that he began hearing voices from the television telling him to do things. Parkhurst has been involved in other crimes such as exposing himself to a woman while she was walking her dog and more.

He’s currently being held in the Orange County jail and will be sentence on April 5th.

