Queen Latifah Standing By Jussie Smollett, For Now

Where's the definitive proof? is all she's asking.

Jussie Smollett‘s claim that he was allegedly a victim of a racist attack is looking shakier with every new detail, but not everyone has wiped their hands of his struggle just yet. Queen Latifah is still standing by the Empire actor, for now.

The talented rapper and actress just needs more evidence that Smollett made everything up.

Reports Page Six:

Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report, and was last week slammed by Chicago cops for taking advantage “of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.”

But Queen Latifah insisted: “The guy I’ve seen has always been someone who cares about people, who cares about others, and who’s very kind and who’s always been cool and sweet.

“And that’s just the guy I know. So until I can see some definitive proof — which I haven’t seen yet — then, you know, I gotta go with him until I see otherwise.”

Fair enough?

Let us know what you think in the comments.

