In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “believe in yourself.” When it comes to your vision and dreams, if you don’t believe…No one else will! It’s up to you to be determined enough to create the goal and life you want. Forget waiting for others validation for anything else! Believe in yourself first and everything will fall in line. If you want to see the full vitamin watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Believe In Yourself was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: