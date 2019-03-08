CLOSE
WATCH: Solange Releases Visual for ‘Almeda’

Solange X BackPlanet

Source: Max Hirschberger / Solange

Solange ended a crazy Black History Month with the revitalization of BlackPlanet.com by releasing exclusives and insight into her newest project ‘When I Get Home’.

Just after the release of ‘When I Get Home’ Solange broadcasted a multimedia presentation all over Houston on her BlackPlanet.com page explaining that the project is a nod to her Texas roots and pride in her blackness.

Days later Solange released the visual for ‘Almeda’ putting the black people and black pride of Houston on display through the visual.

Although many times Solange has symbolism that we don’t understand ‘Almeda’ has a few obvious parallels to her life.  The title alone is an area of town where Solange spent a lot of time and the Almeda Mall was a landmark she has referenced on social media.  In the visual, you will notice a lot of the women wearing hairstyles that were popular in the 90’s.  We assume this is a nod to her mother that ran a popular hair salon in the area for many years.  The fashion in the visual also has touches of southern style with cowboy boots, hats and bolo ties.  From throwback 90’s hairstyles, throwback cell phones to black cowboys, ‘Almeda’ embodies how Houston impacted Solange’s creativity as a black woman.

‘Almeda’ features Playboi Cardi and The Dream on the track produced by Pharrell and John Carroll Kirby.

The full-length visual for ‘When I Get Home’ can be seen on Apple Music and was filmed across various locations of Houston’s Third Ward.

WATCH: Solange Releases Visual for ‘Almeda’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

