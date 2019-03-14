CLOSE
ScHoolboy Q Gets It Crackin’ On New Single “Numb Numb Juice” [Listen]

ScHoolboy Q returns and seems ready to make 2019 his year...

Source: Schoolboy Q seen performing at Coachella weekend 1 day 2 Featuring: Schoolboy Q Where: Indio, California, United States When: 17 Apr 2017 Credit: WENN.com

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten new material from TDE’s ScHoolboy Q and after the death of his homie Mac Miller, ScHool let it be known it would be a bit longer before his fans were blessed with new work.

Well, it looks like the South Central representative is ready to get back on his grizzly and today drops a brand new cut in “Numb Numb Juice.” While he’s been making the rounds as a guest feature on numerous other artists projects, this is Q’s first solo single since 2016 so you know he’s ready to go in for the new year.

Check out “Numb Numb Juice” below and let us know your expectations for ScHoolboy Q’s upcoming album.

