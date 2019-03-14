CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gambino Crime Family Boss Shot Dead in New York City

0 reads
Leave a comment
Reputed Mafia Boss Francesco Cali Murdered Outside His Home On Staten Island

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

A member of the Gambino crime family was found shot to death outside his home Wednesday night.

The NYPD says crime boss, Francesco “Frank” Cali was shot six times at his Staten Island residence and allegedly run over by a blue pickup truck fleeing the scene.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Cali is the first New York crime family boss shot to death in 34 years. In 1985, then-Gambino boss Paul Castellano was shot dead as he arrived at Sparks Steakhouse in Manhattan — a killing organized by John Gotti, authorities said.

Gotti, who then assumed control of the family, reportedly watched the action from nearby with his eventual underboss, Sammy “the Bull” Gravano.

Cali had been considered a unifying figure in the years after Gotti’s fall. Gotti was convicted of murder and racketeering in 1992 and sent to prison for life after Gravano ratted him out to authorities. Gotti died in prison in 2002.

Police continue to look for suspects in Cali’s shooting.

Source: WABC-TV

Gambino Crime Family Boss Shot Dead in New York City was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close