CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tory Lanez “Freaky,” Kid Ink ft. Lil Wayne & Saweetie “YUSO”

Tory Lanez has a cop exactly where he wants her and Kid Ink links up with Lil Wayne and Saweetie for some light fun. Today's Daily Visuals.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne x Bumbu

Source: Sovereign Brands / Sovereign Brands

Anyone’s who had run-ins with the law know that an interrogation room is not a place they want to be but Tory Lanez doesn’t seem phased by the said situation and even brings out the freak in a would-be interrogator.

In his visual to “Freaky,” the Toronto artist finds himself getting questioned by po-9 only to clown one cop while convincing another to strip down to her underwear. Could she just be trying to honeypot the homie?

And after a lengthy absence Kid Ink returns with some help from Lil Wayne and Saweetie with a clip for “YUSO” in which the three get their neon lit-ness on.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Logic featuring HITRECORD, Lil Skies featuring Gunna, and more.

TORY LANEZ – “FREAKY”

KID INK FT. LIL WAYNE & SAWEETIE – “YUSO”

LOGIC FT. HITRECORD – “DO WHAT YOU LOVE”

LIL SKIES FT. GUNNA – “STOP THE MADNESS”

FETTY LUCIANO FT. CASANOVA – “WHAT WE DOIN’”

KC RUSKII – “HOOD RICH”

PC TWEEZIE – “FULL CLIP”

JAY CRITCH – “EVERLASTING”

Tory Lanez “Freaky,” Kid Ink ft. Lil Wayne & Saweetie “YUSO” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close