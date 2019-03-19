Anyone’s who had run-ins with the law know that an interrogation room is not a place they want to be but Tory Lanez doesn’t seem phased by the said situation and even brings out the freak in a would-be interrogator.

In his visual to “Freaky,” the Toronto artist finds himself getting questioned by po-9 only to clown one cop while convincing another to strip down to her underwear. Could she just be trying to honeypot the homie?

And after a lengthy absence Kid Ink returns with some help from Lil Wayne and Saweetie with a clip for “YUSO” in which the three get their neon lit-ness on.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Logic featuring HITRECORD, Lil Skies featuring Gunna, and more.

TORY LANEZ – “FREAKY”

KID INK FT. LIL WAYNE & SAWEETIE – “YUSO”

LOGIC FT. HITRECORD – “DO WHAT YOU LOVE”

LIL SKIES FT. GUNNA – “STOP THE MADNESS”

FETTY LUCIANO FT. CASANOVA – “WHAT WE DOIN’”

KC RUSKII – “HOOD RICH”

PC TWEEZIE – “FULL CLIP”

JAY CRITCH – “EVERLASTING”

