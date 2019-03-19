“Welcome To Sweetie Pies” Star Tim Norman Being Sued For Unpaid Rent

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tim Norman is in even more legal trouble. In addition to the assault case against Horace Hodges, one of Norman’s former employees, he’s also being sued for unpaid rent.

According to The Blast, Norman is accused of owing his landlord $250,000 in unpaid rent. Court documents state that Kensinger Properties filed a lawsuit against Norman and the company behind Sweetie Pie’s Restaurant, the company he owns along with his mother Robbie Montgomery.

The suit claims that Norman took out a lease for the property in Houston, where the restaurant was previously located.

They’re suing the reality star for breaching the agreement. They claim he owes a total of $254,019.76 in back rent and other unpaid fees.

They suing for the balance and interest.

The trial for this case is set to begin later this month.

