CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tevin Campbell is About to Make a Big Television Appearance

2 reads
Leave a comment

Tevin Campbell has been rarely seen since his prime in the 90’s but it looks like we will be seeing a whole lot more of him in the near future.  Campbell took to social media to make a big announcement that he was on the set of Queen Sugar and will be joining the cast!

Evidently, the diehard fans of Tevin Campbell are the reason he’s been added to the cast.  During season 3 fans took to Twitter and braided writer and creator of the hit series Ava Duvernay with tweets requesting that Campbell is added to the cast showing the power of social media does in fact work!

No word on what his role entails or if it’s a reoccurring role but with Ava DuVernay behind this we know it’s gonna be good!  Queen Sugar will make it’s return to OWN with season 4 on June 12th.

 

The Latest:

 

Tevin Campbell is About to Make a Big Television Appearance was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close