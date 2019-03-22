CLOSE
DeRay Mckesson Says Daniel Caesar Is “Learning And Growing” After Chat About Systemic Racism

The internet dragged Caesar after he asked why Black people are being so mean to White people. DeRay's thoughts below.

All those working toward racial equality were really disappointed in Daniel Caesar this week after he asked why Black people are “being so mean to white people?,” all while defending problematic culture vulture YesJulz. Thankfully, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson took it upon himself to have a conversation with the uncultured youth.

In case you missed it, YesJulz recently came for Black journalists Karen Civil and Scottie Beam via ItsBizKit, Murda Mook, and Movie Matt’s Easily Offended podcast. During their chat, the social media personality also tried to defend a tweet in which she asked if she could wear a “n*ggas lie a lot” t-shirt. She’s obviously ignorant as hell…but Caesar caped for her anyway.

“Why are we being so mean to Julz?” Caesar wanted to know. “Why are we being so mean to white people?”

“Why is that we’re allowed to be disrespectful and rude to everybody else, and when anybody returns any type of energy to us—that’s not equality,” he went on to ask during the Instagram Live rant. “I don’t want to be treated like I can’t take a joke!”

It only got worse from there.

“White people have been mean to us in the past, yeah, but what are you going to do about it? Tell me what you’re going to do about that?” he asked. “Are we on top of society? We’re not. You can’t win the game by choosing to not accept the winning team’s strategy. You have to acknowledge the strategy and build a strategy on top of that,” Caesar insisted.

Hopefully, after speaking to DeRay he’s seen the error of his ways, though we’re not sure his invite to the cookout will be reinstated anytime soon.

Are you ready to forgive, or nah?

DeRay Mckesson Says Daniel Caesar Is “Learning And Growing” After Chat About Systemic Racism was originally published on hiphopwired.com

