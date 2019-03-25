CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Who Kicked Elderly Woman On Train Arrested, Fiancée Claims He Acted In Self-Defense

16 reads
Leave a comment
Participants seen riding the NYC subways during the annual '...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

You may or may not have seen disturbing video of a man attacked a 78-year-old woman on subway train in NYC. The shocking footage shows Marc Gomez, 36, of Yonkers, kicking the woman in the face and head while bystanders stood by and watched and recorded the incident. No one intervened.

The cell phone video made its way around social media leading to the arrest of Gomez, who was charged with three counts of assault and one count of harassment.

According to NYPost, Gomez’s fiancée Alicia Cox claims he was acting in self-defense.

“I’ll stab you. You and your wife and your child!” the woman allegedly threatened. As the trio went to get off at the 238th Street stop, the elderly woman allegedly shouted: “I’ll kill you, I’ll kill your wife, I’ll kill your daughter!”

According to Cox, “He felt really bad.” Gomez is being held on $30,000 bail.

“I hope he gets a low sentence because he’s not the monster they say he is, he’s a good father,” Cox said. “He was defending my daughter. He calls her ‘my daughter’ or ‘my stepdaughter.’ He calls her princess.”

The 78-year-old woman was treated for cuts, bleeding and swelling.

RELATED STORIES:

Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead

Say What Now: Two People Arrested After Fighting Over Crab Legs At Alabama Buffet

Man Who Kicked Elderly Woman On Train Arrested, Fiancée Claims He Acted In Self-Defense was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close