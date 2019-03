The city of Atlanta has proclaimed Meek Mill Day”, Monday, March 25th. The day will kick off the city’s summer of non-violence initiative, which hopes to curb some of the cities violence issues that plague our communities.

Congratulations to @meekmill who received both a “Proclamation” from the Atlanta City Council and a “Phoenix Award” the City of Atlanta’s highest honor 🏆

Check out some of the video below..

Also On Hot 107.9: