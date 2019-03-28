CLOSE
Watch The Deliciously Creepy New Trailer For Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” Reboot [VIDEO]

You don’t want to miss Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Morgan, Seth Rogan, DeWanda Wise and many, many more on Jordan Peele‘s deliciously creepy “Twilight Zone” reboot that looks like must-see TV based on this mind-bending trailer.

SEE ALSO: Jordan Peele Says Weed Helped Him Write “Get Out”

Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” premieres April 1 on CBS All Access.

Watch The Deliciously Creepy New Trailer For Jordan Peele's "Twilight Zone" Reboot [VIDEO]

