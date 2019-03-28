CLOSE
National
“Why Did This Happen To Me?” R. Kelly’s Ex-Hair Braider Said Singer Tried To Force Oral Sex & Spat On Her [VIDEO]

R. Kelly back in court in fight over child support payments

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

R. Kelly’s former hair stylist, Lanita Carter, who was once an anonymous accuser, revealed her identity today on “CBS This Morning.”

In her sit down interview, Carter spoke about the sexual assault she experienced at the hands of Kelly in 2003, when she was 24-years-old. Carter said she had been working as Kelly’s braider for a year and even defended him in 2002, when he was arrested on child pornography charges. Carter described Kelly with two words: “Perfect gentleman.”

“I would tell people, ‘Pray for him. I do his hair. He is nothing like what they say.’

On, February 18, 2003, Carter alleged that Kelly called her in to braid his hair. Later, he asked her to massage his head. She told him she didn’t do massages, “I laughed it off. I didn’t know he was for real. If I could change that day, I wouldn’t have been there.”

Kelly allegedly yanked her head down by her braid and demanded that he perform oral sex on her.

Carter said Kelly repeatedly told her, “Suck it for Daddy.”

Carter tried to shield herself from his body with her hand, pulling away from him. In response, Kelly started hawking up saliva, spitting on her.

Carter said the only thing that made him stop was someone knocking on the door.

“He didn’t open the door right away. He says, ‘Fix your face. Fix your muthaf*cking face.’ I knew that’ll be my last day there.”

Carter went to the bathroom and started questioning herself.

“I get to the bathroom and I grab the wall and it was a rose colored towel. I wipe my face. I’m not dressed no type of way. I look at myself in the mirror, I’m not a beauty queen. I didn’t perceive myself to be more than just his hair braider. And I just kept thinking to myself, why did this happen to me.”

Carter called authorities the same day to report the incident.

“They asked for my clothing and I gave them my favorite Tommy Hilfiger shirt and that’s where they found DNA evidence. Semen.”

For whatever reason, charges were not filed against Kelly in 2003. Carter offered her theory about the reason why this might have been so.

“Celebrities are powerful. Celebrities have support systems. I have no support system outside of my immediate family.”

Six months later, Carter signed a $650,000 settlement where Kelly denied any wrong doing and Carter agreed to keep quiet.

In 2009, R. Kelly released, “Hair Braider” a song about having sex with the woman who braids his hair.

Carter said there were references to her in the lyrics and music video. Kelly sings, “Zig zag braids, got em looking like spaghetti.”

Carter said, “That was one of the hair styles that I was known for doing. We were on the L shaped couch when the incident happened.”

The song led to another confidential settlement, this one for $100,000. In documents, Kelly denies any wrong doing but agreed never to perform it again or include it on any of his future albums.

After the documentary, Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx asked that victims of Kelly come forward and share their stories.

Carter said, “I would be going on with my day, you turn on the news, here’s another R. Kelly victim. Another R. Kelly victim. Another R. Kelly victim. You just want to be there for them.”

Carter said that interestingly enough, Kelly’s interview with Gayle King that inspired her to come forward and tell her story publicly.

“I know that I love myself today. I know that I don’t care what anybody say about me. This is a release. I been carrying this since 2003. I don’t want to be in the public but this is my life. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth.”

You can watch Carter’s interview in the video below.

