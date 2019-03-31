CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle Killed Outside Of His Marathon Store In Los Angeles

Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

UPDATE: NBC News is confirming that Hussle died at the hospital. He was 33 years old.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to TMZ and multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Sources say Hussle was shot six times. Three people in total were shot according to LAPD with one person confirmed dead. Two others are considered to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

