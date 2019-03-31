Nipsey Hussle Killed Outside Of His Marathon Store In Los Angeles

UPDATE: NBC News is confirming that Hussle died at the hospital. He was 33 years old.

BREAKING: Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot outside his clothing company in south Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the incident tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/IY2Np29zFm – @anblanx — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: According to TMZ and multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Sources say Hussle was shot six times. Three people in total were shot according to LAPD with one person confirmed dead. Two others are considered to be in stable condition.

LAPD confirms to ABC’s Alex Stone they responded to Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store at 3:20pm PT. 3 people shot. All were transported. One has died. Two are in stable condition. The suspect fled from the scene. — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙 (@WashNews) March 31, 2019

This is a developing story.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 3 hours ago

