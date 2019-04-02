CLOSE
Police Name Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Killing

Nipsey Hussle DTLR

Source: Daniel Bailey / Radio One

The LAPD appears to have a suspect in the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, a man named Eric Holder who goes by the name “Sh*tty” has been named as the gunman who shot Nipsey.

Never has a nickname been more appropriate…

“Eric Holder is wanted for the homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” LAPD wrote on Twitter. “He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze, CA license plate 7RJD7842. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323 786-5100.”

Word on the street is that when “Sh*tty” showed up at Nipsey’s Marathon shop, he was questioned about whether or not he’s a snitch as people in the area had serious questions about his rumored cooperation with the police. Nipsey is said to have told him to leave the premises immediately. Sometime later, “Sh*tty” returned with a gun and was captured on several surveillance cameras shooting Nipsey several times, kicking his body, and running off into a car driven by a woman.

Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years

Nipsey Hussle's untimely and tragic death leaves a void not only in hip-hop, but in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The Victory Lap rapper was the father of two young children and the boyfriend of actress Lauren London. The two recently put their love on display in a stunning GQ photo shoot and showed off the dynamics of their relationship in an accompanying video. Lauren called him her celebrity crush and gushed over the community conscious rapper who was beloved by so many. Nipsey and Lauren welcomed their son in to the world in 2016 and have been together since 2014. Despite a short break in their relationship, the two could always be seen walking the red carpet together and supporting one another's career. "He's gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that's coming to light," she said opening up about their relationship in GQ. A throwback clip of Lauren thanking Nipsey for always being in her corner is making its way around social media. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvs0P9nDdQW/   We can't even begin to fathom the pain with which she is currently feeling and we're praying for everyone affected by the unimaginable loss. Here's a look back at their love story.

Police Name Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Killing was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

