Oh It’s LIT Lit: Here Are The Lineups For Summer Jam 2019 & Made In America

Spring is officially here in NYC, which means Summer is almost here…which means…. SUMMER JAM 2019 is right around the corner. AND, thanks to Jay-Z, Made In America returns for its eighth consecutive year.

Yesterday, Hot 97 dropped the official lineup for its Summer Jam concert and it’s going to be lit. From Cardi B to City Girls and Blueface, so many of your faves will be hitting the stage. Plus, the lucky winner of the WHO’S NEXT Destination Summer Jam contest will have the opportunity to perform in front of thousands.

“Grammy Award-winning artist and Bronx native, Cardi B, will take the Stadium Stage alongside rapper, songwriter, and activist, Meek Mill, two-time platinum selling Hip Hop group, Migos, and Tory Lanez,” a press release states. “Additional performers include A Boogie, who’s platinum-selling album Hoodie SZN recently reached #1 on the Billboard 200 charts, Rich the Kid, Funk Flex, Davido, Casanova, Melii, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kash Doll, as well as numerous surprise guests, a staple element of Summer Jam.”

“Trippie Redd kicks off the Festival Stage at 4:00 p.m. alongside City Girls, Blueface, Melii, Nicole Bus, and G4 Boyz. The Festival Stage is the premier platform emerging artists perform on during the Festival Village experience before the Stadium show,” the official announcement goes on to reveal.

Tickets technically go on sale this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. but American Express Card Members can purchase theirs starting today. Cop them at hot97.com/summerjam.

Cardi B is putting in work, as she’s also set to headline Made In America alongside Travis Scott. The official lineup for the two-day festival was announced this morning and per usual, it boasts a little somethin’, somethin’ for everybody.

In addition to Kulture’s mom, Meg Thee Stallion will also be performing, as well as Juice WRLD, Jorja Smith, and yes, Bustdown papi Blueface. If we’re being totally honest, we’re weirded out to see Kodak Black on the roster (after he so blatantly harassed Young M.A. last month, not to mention the fact that he is awaiting trial after being indicted on criminal sexual conduct due to an alleged victim’s rape accusations). Do we not want to see Kodak get the help he needs before giving him full access to thousands of young women at a two-day fest? But we digress.

Besides giving many of your faves the opportunity to show up, show out, and expand their fanbase, Made In America is also about charity work. “While MIA is known for its star-studded line-up and dazzling performances, Roc Nation has always made it a priority to give back to the community during that weekend. This year, Roc Nation once again tapped the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. Also, the Meek Mill and Jay-Z-led REFORM Alliance will see a portion of the proceeds as well,” Billboard states.

TIDAL and American Express Cardmembers can purchase tickets today. For the general public, tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com. Will you be heading to Philly in August? Let us know.

Oh It’s LIT Lit: Here Are The Lineups For Summer Jam 2019 & Made In America was originally published on globalgrind.com