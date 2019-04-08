CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Details For Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life Revealed

25 reads
Leave a comment
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Nipsey Hussle‘s memorial service is set to be held at the Staples Center on Thursday. Final details emerged on Monday as there will be free tickets to the public.

Per the Staples Center, Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life will begin promptly at 10:00 AM, and doors will open at 8:00 AM. With the anticipated traffic in the downtown Los Angeles area, guests are encouraged to arrive early. Out of respect to the family, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue. You may be asked to leave the event if you are found recording or taking photos.

For more information, visit https://www.staplescenter.com/events/detail/nipseyhussle.

RELATED: Chris Darden’s Daughter Harassed For Her Dad Defending Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’ Is The No. 2 Album In The Country Following His Death

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service Will Be Held At Staples Center

Details For Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life Revealed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close