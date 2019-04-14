Victim Shot In Nipsey Hussle Murder Arrested For Parole Violation

Kerry Lathan, the man who Nipsey Hussle was buying clothes for on the day that beloved rapper was gunned down, has been arrested on a parole violation.

Lathan, 56, who was one of the two men who were shot and wounded during the March 31 shooting has been in jail since Monday. One of the terms for most California parolees is that they have no interaction with felons or gang members. Due to Hussle’s affiliation with the Rollin 60’s Crips, it is widely believed that Lathan may have violated his parole that way.

Lathan had served 20 years for murder before being released on parole.

“Gov. Gavin Newsom should order the immediate release of Kerry. His arrest sends a horrible message to parolees trying to integrate into society and for [corrections] officials to label Hussle, who was a Grammy-nominated artist entrepreneur, gentrification fighter and philanthropist, as a known gang member is a slap in the face to his family and our grieving community,” community activist Najee Ali told The Los Angeles Times on Friday.

On March 31, Hussle went to The Marathon Store to get some clothes for Lathan so that he would be fresh to see his family and friends for the first time in well over two decades. Then, tragedy struck.

Lathan, Hussle and another man were standing outside of The Marathon Clothing store when Eric Holder approached them. After a brief verbal confrontation between he and Hussle, the two shook hands and Holder left. He then later returned, opening fire, hitting Lathan in the back and shooting Hussle numerous times. Hussle died at an LA area hospital.

Holder was arrested on April 2 and has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the killing.

A public memorial service was held Thursday for Hussle at the Staples Center followed by a long procession through the streets of Los Angeles, culminating in a large gathering on the newly minted Nipsey Hussle Square where The Marathon Clothing Store is located. “The Marathon Continues,” was an underlying theme throughout as the streets of South Central L.A. filled with well wishers, fans and more. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Hollywood Hills on Friday.

April 14, 2019

