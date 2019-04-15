CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Chicago Police Caught On Camera Punching Female High School Student

2 reads
Leave a comment
Chicago Air And Water Show Media Day 2015

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

via Bossip.com:

According to ABC13, a newly released video shows an incident at Marshall High School in which Chicago officers are seen punching, kicking, and dragging a 16-year-old girl, Dnigma Howardm, down a flight of stairs.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On the footage, you can see Dnigma talking to a friend as officers loom in the background. When the friend leaves they immediately run up on Dnigma and push her to the ground.

Video from another angle shows the officers dragging Howard down the stairs, and at the bottom one officer is holding her arm while the other is holding her leg.

“In the video you can see they pull her by the leg down the stairs, the whole flight of stairs,” Dnigma’s father Laurentio Howard.

One cop on the video appears to both punch and kick the teenaged girl while she’s on the ground. Dnigma’s father had been called to the school to pick her up after she was kicked out of class for having her phone out. He was on hand watching Chicago police handle his daughter like this.

“I’m standing downstairs by the front door and she said, ‘I’m going to get her to come downstairs. She’s going home right now,’” he said.

“I couldn’t believe I seen two sworn police officers of Chicago abusing my daughter like this and I’m standing right there watching them do this and can’t do anything about it,” he recalled of the incident.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Chicago Police Caught On Camera Punching Female High School Student was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.15.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close