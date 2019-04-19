Listen To Black Women | Should You Marie Kondo Your Personal Life?

Entertainment News
| 04.19.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Spring cleaning isn’t just meant for tidying up our closets and scrubbing our shower floors. Just like we get rid of the toxins in our home, there are some toxic people we could really do without bringing into the next season of our lives. Unfortunately, we don’t always recognize who those people are and why.

In light of the Marie Kondo moment the organizing expert sparked with her Netflix series, we’re exploring whether you need to reorganize your personal life and throw out a few relationships that no longer serve a purpose. Get into the conversation and, perhaps, learn a few hard truths yourself with this episode of Listen to Black Women.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

RELATED STORIES:

Listen To Black Women | Stealthing Is Sexual Assault. Period.

Listen To Black Women | How Much Do You Need To Tell Your Man Before You Get Married?

Listen To Black Women | Should You Marie Kondo Your Personal Life? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close