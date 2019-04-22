via MadameNoire.com:

Since the top of the year, Kanye West has been hosting Sunday Service at his California home. He seems to serve as a director to an exceptional choir that puts a gospel spin on Yeezy’s music as well as other favored R&B tracks. While the clips on social media of the choir are sure to give you an eargasm, some are standing strong in their decision to never support West again. Besides being a Trump supporter, his comments about slavery being a choice put the final nail in the coffin for many who once saw him as a musical genius. One of those folks is Natasha Rothwell, aka Kelli from Insecure.

Ye took his Sunday Service to Coachella for weekend-two, which also featured a word from the great DMX. Rothwell took to Twitter to voice her refusal to support his latest effort or any that come after.

“Yeah, no. I REFUSE to support a man who proudly supports a racist, homophobic, xenophobic, transphobic, Islamaphobic, anti-Semitic president whose policies endanger the very people who subsidized his career just because he’s selling redemption dressed up in church clothes. GTFOH.”

She also made sure to tweet 45 to let him know even though its Easter, “even today, you’re trash.”

Natasha Rothwell Of ‘Insecure’ Explains Why She Will Never Support Kanye West was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com