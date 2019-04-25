Khalid Announced As New Global Brand Ambassador For Audio Brand JBL

World-renowned audio brand JBL announced today (Apr.25) award-winning multi-platinum artist Khalid as it’s newest Global Ambassador adding him to the growing list of musicians, celebrities and athletes on Team JBL.

As part of the new partnership, Khalid will represent the brand worldwide and will headline the third-annual JBL Fest in Las Vegas this October. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of his critically acclaimed album Free Spirit which debut number 1 on Billboard Top 200 and is the follow-up to his debut effort Teen Spirit. Speaking on his new role, Khalid had this to say:

“I’m constantly looking for ways to connect with my fans and elevate how they experience my music,” offered Khalid. “Partnering with JBL and headlining JBL Fest gives me a perfect way to do that – and with my new album out, it’s the right time. I’ve always loved JBL sound – whether pumping through an arena or in my headphones – so teaming up with JBL was an organic move for me.”

Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN added:

“Khalid captures the energy of JBL, He’s an absolute original and knows how to connect to his fans through outstanding lyricism and his unmistakable delivery. He’ll electrify the crowd at JBL Fest, and we are excited to get started on a partnership that will be full of elevated experiences for Khalid fans.”

Khalid joins an impressive team that consists of Demi Lovato, actress, and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra, living legend Quincy Jones, Indian music mogul A.R. Rahman, three-time NBA Champion, and two-time MVP, Stephen Curry, NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andre Drummond, Yankee Slugger Aaron Judge, DJ, and producer Armin van Buuren and pianist and philanthropist Lang Lang. JBL is also the official sound partner for the Grammys.

Photo: JBL / Harman

