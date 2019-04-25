CLOSE
2Pac’s Estate Launches Poetry Competition And Capsule Collection [Photos]

Fans will be given the chance to express how the Rap icon influenced them in written form.

TUPAC POETRY MONTH COMPETITION

Source: Estate of Tupac Shakur / Estate of Tupac Shakur

2pac’s legacy will continue to live on past his music and movies. His estate is offering his fan base an opportunity to express their creativity while honoring his name.

The late great’s team is giving National Poetry Month a twist with the “Tupac Poetry Month Competition”. The contest allows for writers and creatives alike to submit a piece that details how Shakur has inspired them. They used the icon’s official Instagram page to make the formal announcement. “Announcing the #TupacPoetryMonthCompetition: Celebrate #NationalPoetryMonth by sharing your VERY OWN poem on how #Tupac inspires you. Enter now for a chance to win a limited edition merchandise bundle inspired by Tupac’s poetry.”

Entries must be original works, in English and must not promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, and firearms/weapons. In conjunction with the enter to win challenge there will a limited-edition merch drop which includes t-shirts, a denim jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, pencils, a journal and a tote bag. Lucky winner will win a merch bundle. More information about the “Tupac Poetry Month Competition” can be found here. You can view the collection below and on the flip.

Photo: Estate of Tupac Shakur

2Pac’s Estate Launches Poetry Competition And Capsule Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

