Mario Gets Candid About Dating, Mental Health, & More [VIDEO]

Mario Interview

Source: Hot 107.5 / HOT 107.5

Mario is currently on the highly anticipated Millennium Tour featuring B2K, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and more!

He stopped by the studio to give viewers a chance to get to know more about him. The 32-year-old singer opens up about why he took so long to release music, not being influenced by others, giving back to his community, and what he is looking for in a woman.

Watch the full interview here:

