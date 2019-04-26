CLOSE
Teairra Mari Has Two Words For 50 Cent…[VIDEO]

Teairra Mari

Source: Hot 107.5 / HOT 107.5

Detroit native, Teairra Mari has made headlines recently because of a social media beef with rapper, 50 Cent. The drama between the two has reached a new level of petty. Between the lawsuits, warrants, and social media antics–these two can’t seem to stay out the news.

In an exclusive interview with Ally, Teairra Mari opens up about the warrant out for her arrest, how the beef between her and 50 Cent got started, and the lessons she has learned from all of this.

Watch the full interview below:

