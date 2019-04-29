CLOSE
Which Is It? Woodstock Festival Off and On

Someone watch those Fyre Festival docs...

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Today, the investors in the new Woodstock Festival said it was off. However, the promoters say it’s still on.

Just about everyone else is confused.

First, earlier today (April 29), Billboard reported that the three-day Woodstock Festival’s organizers had decided to cancel the event.

Officials from Dentsu Aegis Network, the event’s sponsor, told Billboard:

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival.  But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.”

They added,  “As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival.  As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

This is a major setback considering some the headliners included Jay-Z, Chance The Rapper, the Killers and Imagine Dragons.

However, shortly thereafter, the Woodstock Festivals promoters said it was still on.

“Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival’s cancellation and legal remedy will (be) sought,” read a statement from Woodstock 50 promoters, as reported by the Poughkeepsie Journal.

Woodstock 50 was (is?) scheduled to go down Aug. 16 to Aug. 18 in Watkins Glen, Schuyler County in New York. However, the County Administrator reportedly received notice of its cancellation.

It goes without saying that rumblings of the Fyre Festival debacle and potential similarities to that well-documented clusterf*ck have already started.

Photo: Getty

Which Is It? Woodstock Festival Off and On was originally published on hiphopwired.com

