Chance The Rapper Starts Twitter Petition To Bring Back Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets

Wendy also had time to Burger King fans in their place.

Whether it is giving back to the community or bringing back seasonal fast food Chance The Rapper is making things happen. The Chicago native got Wendy’s to rethink their peppery poultry availability.

Uproxx is reporting that the Chano put the restaurant chain up to task on Friday, May 4. The “All We Got” rapper started that day on a positive notes speakings on his goals and affirmations hoping to turn them into reality. “I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Naturally the tweet went viral causing Wendy’s to respond. The often snarky and brutally honest Twitter handle flipped the challenge on his followers to bring back the kicked up boneless selections. “Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!”

As of today (May 6) the tweet has surpassed two million likes. The brand has yet to confirm we will be able to enjoy the fiery chicken chunks though.

