Kim Kardashian Aided In The Release Of 17 Inmates In 90 Days

The social media star is studying to become a lawyer.

Source: Andres Otero/WENN.com / WENN

Kim Kardashian has been quietly making moves to shake up the criminal justice system, using her wealth and influence to help aid in the release of over a dozen inmates. In all, the social media megastar has helped 17 inmates gain freedom in the past 90 days.

TMZ reports:

We’ve learned Kim and her legal team helped 17 prisoners gain freedom over the last 3 months or so — each of them having served years of life sentences without parole … for low-level drug offenses.

It’s all part of the 90 Days of Freedom campaign launched by Kim’s lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, in partnership with lawyer MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective. The campaign puts the First Step Act — signed by President Trump last year — to work for prisoners who received Draconian sentences.

Kim is footing the bill while Barnett, who also co-founded the Buried Alive advocacy group, and Cody handle the lawyering. We’re told Kim’s been secretly funding the campaign over the past few months.

We’ve known about a few cases Kim’s backed — Jeffrey Stringer in Florida, Cyntoia Brown in Tennessee, Alice Marie Johnson in Alabama — but now we know the list is much longer.

There are other cases that Kardashian and Cody are currently examining in order to work more hopeful magic.

Photo: WENN

Kim Kardashian Aided In The Release Of 17 Inmates In 90 Days was originally published on hiphopwired.com

