CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Queen Naija Gets Backlash After Being Honest About Plastic Surgery Post-Pregnancy

3 reads
Leave a comment
z1079 summer jam 2018 artists

Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

via MadameNoire.com:

Pregnancy and childbirth wreak havoc on the women’s body. Besides the struggle of the snap back, there are also health issues that women are left to deal with after bringing life into the world. Singer Queen Naija was open and honest about her plastic surgery after giving birth to her second child and documented her journey in her YouTube channel. The “Karma ” singer said she had a Brazilian Buttlift and tummy tuck and the internet trolled her.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She vented in TheShadeRoom comments about the negative feedback she got over her YouTube video about her post-operative results and recovery.

“Now if I would have kept it a secret, like a lot of other women who’ve had surgery.. everyone would have saying “Liar, did you get surgery, why you hiding it?” she commented. “Lol, I tell the truth & it’s still an issue. Hilarious. Imma take my new booty and hide in a ditch.”

SEE ALSO: Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS]

Despite the criticism,  the 23-year-old is pleased with the results and explained in her YouTube video that doesn’t plan to get anymore work done.

“I will not be getting any more surgery. I won’t turn into one of those girls who gets lip fat added and all this stuff. I’m not touching my face.”

SEE ALSO: Queen Naija Calls Pastor John P. Kee A “Fake” Christian After He Accuses Her Of Swiping His Gospel Melody

Cardi B was also open about getting plastic surgery after giving birth. The “Clout” rapper had no problem admitting to having breast augmentation and liposuction post-pregnancy.

Take a look at Queen Naija’s videos below.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]

11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Queen Naija Gets Backlash After Being Honest About Plastic Surgery Post-Pregnancy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close