Erica Dixon And Scrappy’s Daughter Emani Got All Dolled Up For Her Eighth Grade Formal And We Feel Old All Over Again [PHOTOS]

First Riley Burruss went ahead and grew up on us, and now Emani Richardson.

The 14-year-old daughter of rapper Scrappy and Erica Dixon, both stars of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, attended her eighth grade formal dance last Friday. Even though she looked age appropriate and gorgeous in her orange feathered gown, high ponytail and makeup, she looked completely different from what we’re used to seeing when it comes to the teen. She’s not a little girl anymore.

She stepped out with her date, who wore a blue suit and bow tie, looking just like her mother:

The pair got to the formal in a Mercedes-Maybach, which Dixon pointed out was courtesy of the father of her twin girls:

And as Dixon noted, she just delivered her twin girls (weeks early), who have been in the hospital trying to make the necessary progress in order to be sent home. However, that didn’t stop the 34-year-old new mom of three from being there for her firstborn’s big night and helping the teen get ready.

“I will always provide everything she asks for and more,” she wrote.

Scrappy was also there, supporting Emani with his son Breland in his arms. He posted a picture of her posing in front of that Maybach with the caption, “Man I can’t believe how much you’ve grown, definitely gorgeous to the next dimension.”

Emani’s stepmother, Adiz “Bambi” Benson, also showed her love on her big night, saying, “You look so beautiful…enjoy your evening honey.”

The message was shared with the comments off as to avoid any negativity. Scrappy was just criticized for his Mother’s Day post on Sunday when he wrote, in a tribute to Bambi, “I appreciate the woman and mother you are , to our son the Prince and our daughter the princess.”

But as for Friday, the drama was put to the side and it was all about Emani. The soon-to-be ninth grader clearly had a lot of fun turning heads at her formal:

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted May 14, 2019

