Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To Ban Abortions In Alabama

By signing into law one of the most restrictive abortion bills in history, Alabama has solidified itself into a Draconian state.

On Wednesday evening Governor Kay Ivey, a white, female, conservative, signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act (HB 314), which would classify abortion as a felony. Doctors could face up to a maximum prison sentence of 99 years if found guilty, while an attempted abortion holds a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The only “exemptions” include an ectopic pregnancy, or if the unborn child is a “lethal anomaly.” Democratic members of the state Senate attempted to re-introduce an amendment that would add rape and incest victims to the list of exemptions, but the motion failed on an 11-21 vote, CNN reports.

On Thursday singer and global entrepreneur Rihanna delivered a swift and smooth critique of the 25 white, male, conservative state senators who voted in favor of the bill.

“Take a look. these are the same idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!” the singer wrote under a caption of their individual photos.

take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America.

Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuAjSVv6TH — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 16, 2019

We stan an outspoken queen!

Rihanna joins the legions of critics who have spoken out regarding the overall harmful effects of the bill, which aims to strike down the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

Alabama’s law follows and precede a series of conservative led state houses who have passed restrictive abortion legislation including Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri. Many of these bills are a direct affront to Black women and women of color who lack access to sufficient health care due to income inequality and health care access through full-time employment.

