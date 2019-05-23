Jamaica’s Shenseea Brings Talents Stateside, Signs to Interscope Records

Rising artist Shenseea earned quite the co-sign on Wednesday (May 22).

The Jamaican Dancehall Princess inked a record deal with Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, a joint venture headed by acclaimed Jamaican producer Rvssian. Shenseea celebrated the feat by releasing her debut label single, “Blessed” featuring Tyga.

“I’ve always shared my gratitude to God and my supporters, I am blessed and grateful for them; and I think this song expresses that, not only for me but for others too,” the 22-year-old said in a statement. “It’s an empowering and confident song for everybody, I hope my fans will hear this and learn to love themselves for who they are and reflect more on their blessings all while enjoying the sound of good music.”

The summer-ready track comes with an equally scintillating music video — for which Shenseea is known for across the Caribbean diaspora. It’s all thanks to her 2016 collaboration with dancehall luminary Vybz Kartel, “Loodi.” She quickly became known for her alluring style and bold delivery of patois rhymes (known as deejaying in Jamaica). Now, with the backing of Interscope, Shenseea hopes to achieve global domination by using her pop star appeal to empower women and female sexuality while staying true to her Jamaican roots.

“Interscope always strives to work with artists that can move culture on a global scale,” said Interscope EVP Joie Manda said in a press release. “Shenseea is already doing that. She represents Jamaica in a loud and truly authentic voice. We couldn’t be any more pleased to partner with her and Rvssian. Many artists go to Jamaica to learn culture, Shenseea teaches it.”

Check out the video for "Blessed" featuring Tyga below.

