Superhero films are all the rage these days, but we haven’t seen a hero flick done quite like James Gunn’s Brightburn.

Brightburn tells the story of a farm couple living in Brightburn, Kansas who has had trouble conceiving a child. One night, a meteor falls from the sky near their farm with a baby inside, so they decide to adopt him, naming him Brandon. Ten years later, Brandon discovers that he has superhuman strength, and literally, all hell breaks loose.

We caught up with two of the stars from the film — David Denman who plays the father Kyle Breyer and Jackson A. Dunn who plays Brandon Breyer/Brightburn — and they dished on all things horror, working with James Gunn, and whether or not there actually is some good in even the worst people. On whether or not some people are born inherently bad:

Dunn: I think it depends on someone’s upbringing and the things that affect them in life. Their trauma. It’s all about background

Denman: I concur with what he said. I don’t that anyone is just purely evil. There are people who are misguided, and that’s unfortunate. But i think there’s always a balance, both things lie within a human being.

Check out the full video above to see what else the cast had to say about horror films and much more. Catch Brightburn in theaters this Friday, May 24th. Tell them we sent you.

Brightburn: David Denman & Jackson A. Dunn Talk Bad People, Horror Films & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: