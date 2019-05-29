Maino Salutes DaBaby For Handling Himself In The Mall [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Maino knows a thing or two about slapping up somebody for disrespect.

The New York rapper swung by A G & A Pimp with G-Man and J-Que and opened up abut his latest single with Macy Gray in “All Again,” how he thought DaBaby handled himself well in the mall when confronted by a fellow North Carolina rapper, what it means to him to have his brother home after doing more than two decades behind bars, whether or not he’s ever had problems in Las Vegas, why respect is such a big deal for him and why he was ALL about business during his time on Love & Hip Hop.

On Watching DaBaby Fight In The Mall:

“Would I’ve done the same thing? Probably. He clinked him right on up. Listen, it’s the respect though, it’s greater than anything. What we doing now? Are we at a place where we can’t go places and we gon’ be disrespected? Not me, not never.”

Watch the full interview up top and subscribe to the Box’s YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

