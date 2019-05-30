From getting drop kicked to rapping it seems like Arnold Schwarzenegger is staying busy these days!
The govenator turned rapper has just debuted his rapping “skills” on a new inspirational video for the song “Pump It Up — The Motivation Song” by Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier. In his bars he drops knowledge like, “Hey, I’m Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully,” Schwarzenegger began. “Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be. Not what, but who — if you believe success will come to you, work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true.”
The video depicts Schwarzenegger as a youth and through the years even back in the gym hitting the weights at 71 years old. Schwarzenegger chimes in with a second verse saying, “Break some rules, knock the wall, don’t be afraid to fail. You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain, I don’t want to hear it cannot be done, always give something back. My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I’ll be back.”
While Schwarzenegger’s rap skills are cringe-worthy, the song is a bit inspirational when you break it down. Check it out for yourself.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Debuts His Rap Career in a New Video was originally published on wiznation.com