If there’s 1 thing Amerie doesn’t like, it’s (apparently) strangers knowing the identity of her husband (and father of her child) whose face was strangely covered by emojis in a recent Instagram post in a rather perplexing social media moment that sent Petty Twitter into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Amerie covering her hubby’s face below:
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Here Are Photos Of Diddy’s Rumored New Girlfriend Gina Huynh
- 9 Times Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Body Sent Us Straight To The Gym
- Racist Airbnb Host To Black Guests: ‘Which Monkey Is Going To Stay On The Couch?’ [VIDEO]
Here’s What Happened When Amerie Covered Her Hubby’s Face On Instagram [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com