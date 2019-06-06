Surprise! Tami Roman And Reggie Youngblood Secretly Married Last Year

In Season 7 of Basketball Wives, a major part of Tami Roman‘s storyline, aside from arguing with Evelyn Lozada, was her aversion to wanting to get married to longtime boyfriend Reggie Youngblood. She was previously married to former NBA star Kenny Anderson from 1994 to 2001, with whom she shares daughters Jazz and Lyric, and infidelity was a big issue for them.

However, the real thing that was holding her back, according to the 49-year-old actress and TV personality, was fear that Reggie would resent her if she didn’t want to go through with trying to have a baby following a few miscarriages.

“I don’t want to travel that road with Reggie,” she told Jackie.

But as it turns out, they must have gotten over that hump because Tami and Reggie went ahead and tied the knot after all. According to The Blast, they secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas the same day they obtained a marriage license, which was on August 17, 2018.

Tami and Reggie, that latter of the two being 32, have been dating since around 2013, 2014.

Just this past January, Tami kept it quiet about their marital status after being asked on Entertainment Tonight if they were still considering walking down the aisle.

“We’ve talked about it. We’ve kicked it around. We’re really good,” the actress said. “We’re in a good place and I don’t think we need to put any pressure on ourselves about having that piece of paper. When the moment presents itself, we’ll jump out there and do it.”

Guess they certainly jumped out there after all.

Reggie has been a regular face on Basketball Wives since their relationship became serious. They were also featured on WE TV’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars where they quarreled over his desire to marry and have a child with her. After working with the experts on the series, she had a change of heart, and while Tami initially wouldn’t do marriage, she started trying to have a child with him. She announced that she was six months pregnant on VH1’s now-defunct Love & Hip Hop Atlanta After Party Live in 2015. A few weeks later, she revealed that she had miscarried. Still, she said at the time that they weren’t throwing in the towel when it came to conceiving.

“I am deeply saddened that after 10.5 weeks, we suffer this loss,” she told E! News at the time. “We knew this would be an uphill battle. We were up against the odds. I have a prolapsed uterus and am diabetic. I battle bouts of hypoglycemia due to my diabetes and my blood pressure continually ran high. We were prayerful, we had and still have faith. We are not giving up.” We’ll see what the future holds for these two, whom we can now call Mr. and Mrs.

