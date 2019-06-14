CLOSE
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk Wth Criminal Intent To Commit Murder

42nd Annual McDonald's All American Games

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is potentially facing years behind bars in Georgia after a judge in Atlanta found probable cause to charge him with criminal intent to commit murder amongst other charges.

The charges stem from a February 5 incident where Durk and others were allegedly invoved in a shooting outside The Varsity in downtown Atlanta. A detective working the case says the rapper is seen on video shooting a man near the restauraunt while he was driving.

Durk turned himself in earlier this month as he and a co-defenat were facing attempted murder charges along with charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault and more. An aggravated assault with intent to murder charge can result in Durk serving up to 20 years in the state of Georgia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by five years in prison.

RELATED: Lil Durk To Be Charged With Criminal Intent To Commit Murder, Four Other Felonies

Lil Durk

