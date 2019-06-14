CLOSE
Apollo Nida Rearrested Just 9 Days After Release From Federal Prison

Apollo Nida is back in prison. The former RHOA husband was rearrested just 9 days after he was released from federal prison to a Philadelphia halfway house, according to Page Six.

Page Six reports: “He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge,” a representative of the US Marshals Service told Page Six. “It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” the representative explained, noting that he was in trouble for breaking a technical condition of his release. “We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

No word yet on what the “technical condition” was.

Apollo’s sentence is scheduled to end on October 15, 2019, no word yet on if his rearrest will affect that date.

His fiancee Sherien Almufti has since spoken out and she’s blaming Apollo’s “jealous” parole officer for Apollo’s lockup.

“For those who are confused @apollonida03 didn’t violate a goddamn thing,” she wrote. “Another crime against a black man in the system. Jealously is a disease and his PO will die mad!”

 

This post was originally published on Bossip.com.

