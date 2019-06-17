CLOSE
Birthday Bash
LightSkinKeisha Makes Her Birthday Bash Debut A Memorable One [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

LightSkinKeisha

What does it feel like closing down the Block Party stage and immediately jumping on to the Birthday Bash ATL 2019 stage? LightSkinKeisha says she’s been waiting for this moment for a while.

Teasing that she was gonna bring it back to Bring It On, the self-proclaimed Queen of Atlanta pulled up to the Birthday Bash stage rocking a red LSK leotard and made it known, she’s the star player of the team.

Check out her interview and performance below..

