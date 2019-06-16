CLOSE
Birthday Bash
HomeBirthday BashBirthday Bash: Interviews

BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

30 reads
Leave a comment
Yung Miami

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One Digital

Yung Miami of City Girls has had to endure tons of public scrutiny since her group mate JT has been behind bars. But Yung Miami hasn’t slowed down a bit and has help take City Girls to a whole new level. She recently sat down with our Birthday Bash ATL 2019 crew to talk about her ups and downs without JT, and being a soon to be mother. She had some interesting Baby Daddy requirements that I’m sure most of us would agree lol. Check out the interview with Sammy Approved and Alex from Bossip, then check out some clips from her performance.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video]

Yung Miami

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One Digital

___

___

____

 

Birthday Bash ATL 2019 , city girls , Yung Miami

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close